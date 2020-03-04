Orlando Science Center welcomes ‘Pompeii: The Immortal City’ exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando will welcome a one-of-a-kind exhibit this summer at the Orlando Science Center featuring artifacts from the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.

“It’s a very unique exhibit because it is a very exclusive tour,” Orlando Science Center vice president of marketing Jeff Stanford said. “You’re gonna get 100 different artifacts from ancient Pompeii, artwork, frescoes, statues, jewelry.”

The city of Orlando is one of three U.S. cities to welcome the exhibit and will be the last stop in its tour.

“We’re going to see artifacts in that exhibit that have been brought to us here; they’ve never before left Italy,” John Dwyer, science program interpreter for OSC, said.

The tour of ‘Pompeii: The Immortal City’ is also getting some volcanic activity. The Orlando Science Center set up a replica of a volcano just outside Orlando City Hall.

"Every few minutes while it is here it is going to be spewing out smoke and fog to give out the impression that is actually about to go off," Dwyer said.

A volcano replica will erupt outside Orlando City Hall March 5-9 generating buzz for "Pompeii: The Immortal City" exhibit coming to the Orlando Science Center. (WKMG 2020)

The volcano is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius, the volcano that erupted in August 79 AD and covered the ancient Rome city of Pompeii in 19 feet of ash--a historic incident that left almost 2,000 people dead.

As part of the exhibit, there will be some interactive activities to learn about the history of Pompeii and how the people there lived during that time. The city was famous for its culture and artwork like frescoes made with plaster.

"Once it dries they'll be able to use some of these different pastels in order to actually make their own design," Dwyer said.

Pompeii: The Immortal City opens June 6 at the Orlando Science Center. Advance tickets are already on sale osc.org/pompeii.