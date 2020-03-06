Baby delivered at gas station reunites with first responders

DAYTONA, Fla. – On Friday, the Wonder family reunited with the dispatcher and first responders who helped deliver the couple's baby boy Luca, who was born at a DeBary gas station just five days ago.

"I was like, oh my goodness, this baby is coming. I can't stop him. You just know you're body and when I felt that ring of fire and that crowning, I just knew there was no way of going anywhere," said Renee Wonder.

Jonas Wonder said he tried to remain calm while on the phone with 911.

"I knew I had to do it because nobody else was around," he said.

Wonder listened on the phone as dispatcher, Alexandra Norris, coached him through the process of delivering the baby. Norris said she's been a dispatcher for six months at the Volusia County Communications Center and said helping to deliver a baby was definitely a first.

"I just wanted mom and baby to be okay, said Norris. "It was exciting. It was a little nerve wracking but I'm really glad how it turned out."

The Wonder family awarded Norris with a pink stork pin for helping deliver Lucas Jonas Wonder and all three children received gifts as well. The family said they can’t thank everyone enough and will be forever grateful.