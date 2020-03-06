‘Pencil Boy Express Osceola’ delivers free school supplies for teachers

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – It was an exciting day for teachers and students at Westside K-8 school on Friday.

A Gift For Teaching in conjunction with founding partner Universal Orlando Foundation, launched the Pencil Boy Express Osceola van.

On Friday the van delivered about 100 boxes full of free school supplies.

"We launched this back in Orange County in 2015 and it's been a long time coming to bring Pencil Express to Osceola County, so we are thrilled with this opportunity," Marisa Worly with A Gift For Teaching said.

The program is a vital resource because more than 86% of Osceola students cannot afford lunch let alone school supplies.

Middle school teacher, Tara Ulrich finds it hard sometimes to get supplies for her own classroom.

"There's many times we don't have anything and the nice thing is that we can take advantage of the pencil boy," Ulrich explained.

Last year, A Gift for Teaching provided 1.8 million dollars of school supplies to Osceola County classrooms.

The goal this year is to deliver even more supplies with the help of Pencil Boy hitting the road with deliveries.