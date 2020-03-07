SpaceX launches 20th supply mission to International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX launched thousands of pounds of supplies and experiments into space on Friday night bound for the International Space Station.

The 5,600 pounds of supplies blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 11:50 p.m. blasting through ground wind that had threatened to postpone lift-off.

On top of the rocket was a cargo Dragon capsule loaded with those supplies and experiments.

The experiments include tests on stem cell research, water droplet formation and one experiment scientists call an organ on a chip.

"We have body systems that are mimicked on something about the size of a USB drive," said Jennifer Buchli, Chief Scientist for the International Space Station.

After the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned Earth, landing at the air force station, creating a sonic boom that drew applause from people who gathered to watch at Jetty Park.

"I don’t know how high they are. You don’t hear them. Then, all of a sudden boom, you can feel it.," said Herb Seidel, who was visiting from Dearborn, Michigan.

"This is number four," said Colleen Hall, who was visiting from Canada. "I didn’t realize how much it sort of sat there, and the feeling that you got -- the pressure. It’s really cool."

SpaceX officials said the cargo Dragon capsule will dock with the International Space Station on Monday morning, and it will stay docked for about 30 days.

They said it will then return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.