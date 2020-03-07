Suspicious fires prompt State Fire Marshall investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Crews battled a brush fire at an abandoned property Saturday.

The fire was located south of Fortune Road and east of Florida’s Turnpike, officials said.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a vehicle and empty farm structure on fire but were able to quickly knock it down, according to officials.

While containing the fire, fire crews noticed a new column of smoke coming from another location on the same property.

“A separate structure and the wooded area surrounding it were engulfed in flames,” officials said.

Both scenes have been extinguished.

“Due to the questionable nature of the fires, we have requested that the State Fire Marshall investigate,” officials said.

No injuries were reported.