2nd suspect taken into custody for February carjackings, deputies say

A second suspect in a series of carjackings that took place in February has been arrested, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 26-year-old Jalen Smith for his role in multiple carjackings that started in Titusville on Feb. 18.

Smith was arrested in Swainsboro, Georgia.

Another suspect, 25-year-old Lanorris Habersham, was arrested on Feb. 20.

Smith and Habersham allegedly carjacked a victim at Executive Garden Hotel in Titusville on Feb. 18, stole the victim’s truck, and then crashed into a semi-truck on I-95, according to deputies.

Smith and Habersham then allegedly fled from the truck and carjacked another victim before fleeing the area, deputies said.

Habersham is in Brevard County Jail with no bond, while Smith is awaiting extradition back to Brevard County Jail, deputies said.