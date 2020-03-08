Congresswoman Val Demings addresses presidential running mate rumors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Inside a convention hall at a Marriott near the Orlando International Airport, all eyes were at the front of the room of an LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus Conference.

Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democrat and presidential candidate Joe Biden, sat next to Congresswoman Val Demings, whose name has recently been floated as a potential contender to be nominated for vice president if Joe Biden were to receive the Democratic nomination.

“You are an incredible leader here in Florida, and we are honored to have your support and friendship,” Dr. Jill Biden said to Demings during her speech.

The former Orlando police chief recently endorsed Joe Biden, fueling speculation about being added to the ticket.

“It is particularly an honor for me that my name would be mentioned for such an important position,” she said. “Is it a job that I want? I’m not seeking out any position. I love being a member of Congress, but if asked, I would consider it an honor to serve my country in such a special way.”

Rep. Demings made headlines recently as a House impeachment manager during the President’s Senate trial.

If picked, Demings would become the first nominee for vice president from the state of Florida.

Regardless of who receives the Democratic nomination for president, Demings told News 6 she’ll work to swing the Sunshine State back to blue.

“This is my home and I can tell you no one knows Florida better than me, and no one would work Florida better than me.”

Demings and Dr. Jill Biden are expected to appear at several other events in Orlando this weekend, while President Donald Trump is expected to attend a private fundraiser in Lake Mary on Monday.