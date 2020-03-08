Ormond Beach patrol vehicle hit while investigating fatal crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – An Ormond Beach Police vehicle was struck Sunday after officers responded to a fatal crash, officials said.

Officers responded to a head-on crash near the 100 Block of Ocean Shore Boulevard.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Officials said the motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, while officers were investigating, a car struck an Ormond Beach Police vehicle which was positioned to block traffic.

The officer inside was taken to the hospital to be checked out, authorities said.

No other details have been released at this time.

