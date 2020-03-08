Sen. Rick Scott calls for transparency as cruise ship is forced offshore

Passengers right now on board the Regal Princess are sharing a play by play of their long vacation at sea.

Their cruise ship was supposed to dock at Port Everglades in South Florida early Sunday morning, but now the CDC has forced their ship to remain offshore while crew two members are being tested for the coronavirus.

At a press briefing in Tampa, Florida Sen. Rick Scott said the goal is to have transparency.

“I believe the more we can tell the public about the types of people, what issues that they’re dealing with, then it’ll resonate with people,” Scott said.

Scott said he’s met with Vice President Mike Pence and the Florida cruise industry, working to make sure people are safe.

This comes after two coronavirus deaths in Florida and a new presumptive case in Volusia County announced just yesterday.

“Every cruise company has some information on their website now, but they’re coming out with a very specific plan as an industry on Tuesday,” Scott said.

Scott sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the CDC, the FAA and the health departments in Santa Rosa and Lee Counties requesting more information about the two cases of coronavirus deaths in Florida.