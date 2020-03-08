Volusia County detectives search for man who shot roommate with shotgun
Gass is considered armed and dangerous.
VOLUSAI COUTNY, Fla. – Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say shot his roommate after an argument.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday near the 1600 block of Granada Avenue.
According to deputies, Orion Gass, 21, is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm after he shot his roommate in the lower back with a shotgun.
Deputies said Gass fled on foot before authorities arrived on the scene.
When deputies arrived, they found a man inside lying facedown with gunshot wounds to his lower back and buttocks, a news release said.
“He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he underwent surgery. His injuries were described as not life-threatening and he remains in stable condition,” deputies said.
Gass is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Gass or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 regarding Case#20-5269. Ask for the Eastside Detectives Unit.
VSO detectives need your help to find Orion Gass, 21, of Daytona Beach.He's wanted for shooting his roommate early Saturday. Anyone know him? Read more: https://t.co/rT73iNE7Z6 pic.twitter.com/MlRZGkr26p— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 8, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.