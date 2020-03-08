Volusia County detectives search for man who shot roommate with shotgun

VOLUSAI COUTNY, Fla. – Detectives with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say shot his roommate after an argument.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday near the 1600 block of Granada Avenue.

According to deputies, Orion Gass, 21, is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm after he shot his roommate in the lower back with a shotgun.

Deputies said Gass fled on foot before authorities arrived on the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside lying facedown with gunshot wounds to his lower back and buttocks, a news release said.

“He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he underwent surgery. His injuries were described as not life-threatening and he remains in stable condition,” deputies said.

Gass is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gass or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 regarding Case#20-5269. Ask for the Eastside Detectives Unit.