3 killed in motorcycle crash in Daytona Beach during bike week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Daytona Beach during bike week Tuesday morning, according to police.

A 46-year-old woman from New York, a 47-year-old man from New York and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed in the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Police said officers responded to the scene on International Speedway Boulevard and NASCAR Drive and found three Harley Davidson motorcycles and four people.

Investigators said a 55-year-old Missouri man told officers he and the 65-year-old man were heading westbound on ISB toward NASCAR Drive in their blue and maroon motorcycles.

He told police they were using the middle left lane and told officers a third motorcycle involved was heading westbound on ISB in the outside right lane, according to investigators.

Police said the man from New York was driving a dark blue motorcycle and the woman from New York was a passenger.

Officers said they were parallel to the motorcyclists from Missouri.

Authorities believe the dark blue motorcycle crossed directly into the path of the maroon motorcycle while the driver tried to change lanes.

Investigators said the front of the maroon motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the dark blue motorcycle.

All three people were knocked off the motorcycles, according to the police.

The driver of and passenger of the New York motorcycle and the driver of the maroon motorcycle died.

Charges are not pending at this time.