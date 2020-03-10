Hearing set for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO, Fla. – Convicted killer Markeith Loyd is expected back in court Tuesday for a hearing ahead of his upcoming second murder trial.

Last year, a jury convicted Loyd of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Loyd is awaiting trial in the slaying of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The state and defense have filed a series of motions over the past few week, including a brand new request from Loyd’s attorneys, who want to depose and Orlando police lieutenant about the treatment Loyd received following his arrest in Clayton’s death.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.