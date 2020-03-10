UCF candidate for president withdraws over bullying claims

ORLANDO, Fla. – A candidate who was hoping to become the next president of the University of Central Florida has withdrawn his application amid allegations of bullying.

Vistasp Karbhari was one of three finalists for the top job at UCF.

Karbhari withdrew his name from consideration Monday after a report in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram alleged he consistently belittled fellow employees at his current job as president at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Two other UCF finalists are expected in Orlando later his month for public forums and interviews.