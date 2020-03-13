Orange County deputies investigate death, identify remains

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff’s Deputies are conducting an investigation after human remains were found in Orange County.

Deputies responded to Clapp Simms Duda Road Saturday around 1:06 p.m. in reference to possible human remains, a news release said.

According to deputies, remains were found near a sleeping bag in the woods and were later identified as Suzanne McDuffie, 42.

“Due to the state of decomposition of the body, there has been no determination about whether foul play is suspected at this time,” deputies said.

