20-year-old Lake County man killed in crash
Crash happened in area of Bluff Lake Road and Covington Road
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Lake County man was killed in a crash in the area of Bluff Lake Road and Covington Road around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the 20-year-old man was driving his pickup northbound on Buff Lake Road.
Investigators said a semi-truck was heading southbound on Bluff Lake Road.
Troopers said for an unknown reason the pickup truck traveled into the southbound lane and ran into the semi-truck.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.
