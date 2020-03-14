20-year-old Lake County man killed in crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Lake County man was killed in a crash in the area of Bluff Lake Road and Covington Road around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 20-year-old man was driving his pickup northbound on Buff Lake Road.

Investigators said a semi-truck was heading southbound on Bluff Lake Road.

Troopers said for an unknown reason the pickup truck traveled into the southbound lane and ran into the semi-truck.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation, according to FHP.