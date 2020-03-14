Holy Land Experience closes its gates to reduce spread of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Holy Land officials announced Saturday that the religious experience would temporarily close to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The park’s doors will close at the end of the day Saturday and stay closed through the remainder of the month.

“During the closure, The Holy Land Experience team members will receive their full pay,” Mike Everett said.

The religious experience at Vineland and Conroy Roads near The Mall at Millenia draws hundreds of people every year for the park’s annual free admission day, allowing the organization to keep its tax-exempt status.