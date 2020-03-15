Apopka police investigate overninght shooting at Circle K

APOPKA, Fla. – Investigators with the Apopka Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K located at 277 E. Main Street.

Officers were responding to call of shots fired and when officers arrived on scene found a deceased person, according to a news release.

The Apopka Police Department is investigating the death.

The shooting is still under investigation and no other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Apopka Police Department by calling 407-703-1700 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

