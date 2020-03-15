74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

74ºF

Local News

Apopka police investigate overninght shooting at Circle K

Apopka Police Department is investigating

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Shooting, Circle K, Apopka Police, Apopka
Apopka police
Apopka police

APOPKA, Fla. – Investigators with the Apopka Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at 12:23 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K located at 277 E. Main Street.

Officers were responding to call of shots fired and when officers arrived on scene found a deceased person, according to a news release.

The Apopka Police Department is investigating the death.

The shooting is still under investigation and no other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Apopka Police Department by calling 407-703-1700 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Stay with News 6 for updates

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: