Disney World to donate excess food to Second Harvest Food Bank
Despite its temporary closure to the coronavirus outbreak, Walt Disney World Resort will continue to donate excess food inventory like fresh salads, greens and expertly cooked hot items to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
Launched in 1991, Disney Harvest collects excess and unserved food from locations throughout Walt Disney World, delivering it to feeding programs across Central Florida.
