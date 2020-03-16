YMCA, other Orlando-area gyms closing due to coronavirus concerns
Orange Theory, Orlando Power Yoga temporarily suspending services
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many gyms and exercise facilities in the Orlando area are closing as a precaution against the coronavirus, which is spread by person-to-person contact.
On Monday, hours after President Donald Trump encourages Americans to avoid groups of 10 people or more, several Central Florida fitness locations announced that they would be shutting their doors for the time being.
Below is a list of local closures:
- YMCA of Central Florida will be closing all its family center locations until at least March 30. Its spring break camp will close at the end of Tuesday. The center will be introducing new online fitness classes and other complimentary resources later this week that can be found on its website.
- Orange Theory will be closing all its corporate-owned studios with the goal of reopening March 31. All memberships dues will be suspended during the closure time. For more updates visit its member hub.
- Cycle Bar Winter Park will be closed starting Tuesday through March 29, or later if necessary. The studio said that while it’s closed, all memberships will be frozen and packages with expiration dates will be extended. All unused credits will also rollover. If you have pre-booked a class during the closure period, your ride credit will be returned to your account. For updates, check the studio’s social media.
- Orlando Power Yoga will be closing all its locations until April 1. All PayPal monthly recurring students will have free workshops for the rest of the year and all monthly and 10 class cards will be extended. Updates will be posted here.
