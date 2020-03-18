1 dead in Port Orange single vehicle crash

One person is dead after a crash in Port Orange Wednesday morning.

Port Orange Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash around 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and Farmbrook Road, according to a department news release.

Officers say the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until the family has been notified.

If anyone has information regarding the crash they are encouraged to call the department at 386-506-5840.