Brevard County residents asked to limit water usage as dry conditions continue

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Officials are asking residents of Brevard County and Mims to reduce their water usage until further notice.

The request comes after dry conditions continue in Florida and the demand for water remains high.

Brevard County Utility Services is asking residents to reduce water usage for non-essential activities until further notice.

This includes water for washing your car and watering grass.

The request is limited only to customers on the Brevard County Utility Services water system.

Officials said the water is safe to drink.