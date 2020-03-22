Multiple vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-95, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-95, officials said.

The crash occurred on northbound I-95 near mile marker 280 in Flagler County on Saturday.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said approximately four vehicles were involved in the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 280 were blocked Saturday night. Officials advised drivers to seek an alternative route.