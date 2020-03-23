Coronavirus: Cellphone, Internet service providers waive fees, offer benefits

Internet and cellphone service providers are providing benefits and relief options to their customers in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what some providers are doing:

Verizon: The company is adding an additional 15GB to all its consumer and small business plans at no extra cost, including those on shared data plans. Verizon will waive late fees and will not terminate service. It is also offing new internet options for low income households. For more detail click here.

AT&T: It is waiving its domestic wireless voice and data overage fees nationwide. AT&T will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband customers because of their inability to pay their bill. The company will also be expanding it’s low cost home broadband service. For more information click here.

Spectrum: Spectrum will be offering free access to its broadband and WiFi for new K-12 and college student households for 60 days. It will also be opening its WiFi hotspots for public use. For details and updates click here.

T-Mobile: The company is expanding its network capacity and roaming access across the nation for Sprint customers. For further information click here.