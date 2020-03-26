Ormond Beach police responding to domestic dispute fatally shoot couple, authorities say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man and a woman were shot and killed by Ormond Beach police officers Thursday who were responding to a domestic disturbance, officials with the police department said.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance in a car Thursday afternoon after hearing reports of a man and a woman fighting, authorities said.

Five officers responded to 825 North Beach Street were two people got out of the car. Officials said things escalated and the officers opened fire shooting and killing the man and woman.

None of the police officers were injured. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting which is standard protocol.

Authorities did not identify the man and woman or say how they knew each other. Police said the couple was armed but did not specify with what type of weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.