This airline is offering free flights for medical volunteers amid coronavirus crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – Delta Airlines is offering free flights for medical volunteers who are heading toward a region battling a coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said this offer is only for locations in the U.S. Right now, medical volunteers can book free flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan, according to a news release. The volunteers are expected to work with state and local government offices to be deployed to hospitals in areas plagued by the virus.

Delta says it will look at potentially expanding the program to other regions in need such as California, New York and Washington.

Eligibility and volunteer program details are being managed by the states and will be communicated to participants once approved by pertaining states’ local office.

Once eligible candidates are identified, Delta will work with the local government office to make flight reservations. Flights are offered during April to start and can be booked up to three days in advance of travel.

Medical volunteers interested in this program should contact the state offices below to determine their eligibility based on each state’s needs.

Georgia: Interested individuals can learn more by reaching out to providers@gema.ga.gov.

Louisiana: Contact the Louisiana Hospital Association at LHA-HealthPro@lhaonline.org.

Michigan: Volunteers can visit Michigan.gov for more information.