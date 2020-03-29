Man arrested after alleged knife fight at RV park, deputies say

A man was arrested after a fight involving a knife at an RV camp in Pierson on Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 50-year-old Leonard Rushing, who was treated on the scene for a possible drug overdose and is facing domestic-violence related charges, deputies said.

Rushing also has an active warrant out of Flagler County for violation of probation, deputies said.

During a 911 call, deputies said a voice was heard screaming “I don’t want you to stab me to death.”

Nobody was injured in the incident.