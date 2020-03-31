City of Kissimmee to provide foreclosure, rental assistance for those impacted by COVID-19

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The City of Kissimmee has modified its eviction prevention program to assist low-income residents who have been impacted by coronavirus. City leaders said the program was set to begin Tuesday.

The modified program offers a maximum amount of $1,200 for housing assistance or one month of rent, whichever is less.

A household must meet the qualifications listed below to qualify:

Applicants must be a City of Kissimmee resident.

Household income must be less than 80% of the average median income, as displayed on a chart on kissimmee.org.

Must have a documented loss of income related to COVID-19 impacts due to health, employment, or school/child care closures.

City leaders say a household with special needs will receive preference. Those details are outlined on the city’s website.

Applicants will need to submit documentation to verify eligibility, including identification, income verification, and documentation of the COVID-19 related loss of income. Additional information will be requested as needed.

Participants will be served on a first-come, first qualified to proceed basis. Once funds for this program have been used, those who meet the eligibility criteria may add their name to the city’s interest list in the event more funds become available.

Participants can apply online at www.kissimmee.gov under the resource section.

For more information about the City of Kissimmee and the Foreclosure Prevention and Rental Assistance/Eviction Prevention Program, visit www.kissimmee.org or contact Osceola Council on Aging at 407-933-9530, as this is the lead agency to process all the requests.