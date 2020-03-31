Florida Power & Light looks to cut bills during COVID-19 outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Power & Light is looking to lower customers’ bills by 25%.

FPL says they are saving money due to lower fuel costs. Instead of passing on the savings throughout the year, the utility company is looking to give customers a one-time discount starting May 1.

Company officials say a customer who typically spends $99 per month would see their bill drop to around $74.

The plan must be approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

This would be the second decrease this year. FPL lowered residential customer bills by 4% in January.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy said in a statement. “Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”