Census bureau encourage families to fill out 2020 Census to help emergency resources

ORLANDO, Fla. – Last month households across the country received an invite to complete the 2020 Census which determines how many people are living in the United States.

Though the country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bureau officials say this is the time for families to fill them out.

"Right now that we are in the pandemic, we are finding out the real importance of emergency preparedness and healthcare programs for healthcare centers and food for children," Marilyn Stephens with the U.S. Census Bureau said.

According to 2020census.gov, Orange County only 34% percent of households have filled out the Census form and Seminole County 40% and Osceola County only 29% as of March 30th.

Stephens said they do expect the response rate to soar despite the virus because so many families are at home social distancing.

“I think it’s helping us complete it because people are saying wow I can do this online or I could do it by phone,” Stephens explained. April 1st is observed as “Census Day” nationwide.