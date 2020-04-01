Man killed, woman injured in fatal crash on I-4 in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was left with injuries after a fatal crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

The crash happened eastbound on Interstate 4 by mile marker 61 around 9:30 a.m. Two vehicles were involved, according to troopers.

Eduardo Natal, 74, was killed when he veered into a second vehicle, which caused his truck to overturn.

A driver and a passenger were in the second vehicle at the time of the crash, and both received minor injuries, according to a crash report.

Traffic was backed up for more than an hour as a result of the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation as it is unclear if Natal was wearing a seat belt.