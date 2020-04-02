Volusia County: Rent, utility payment assistance available for residents amid coronavirus fallout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County residents who are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic can apply for rent and utility payment assistance.

Since the coronavirus was first reported in the U.S., millions of people are unable to work and make their monthly payments. Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity is in the midst of an overhall to be able to handle all of the unemployment applications and phone calls.

In the meantime there is help available to Florida residents through programs offered by their county or municipal government agencies.

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division is offering two programs that can provide relief to families and individuals, including up to $2,000 in rent and utility assistance.

Applicants must qualify based on the Community Services Block Grant program guidelines.

To apply people must call the Division to make an appointment by calling 386-239-7757. Currently, that number is the only way staff can make appointments. Applications can be submitted online at www.volusia.org/C19RA.

The program funds are made available by State Housing Initiatives Partnership program funds to help residents who are negatively impacted by the coronavirus due to loss of employment, according to a news release.

Daytona Beach and Deltona have their own SHIP funds. Residents in those cities will need to apply through their city government program.

Volusia County officials said they expect the payment assistance program to begin next week and will provide up to three months of rental assistance to eligible individuals and families.

