Florida’s Fourth Estate: Adjusting to distance learning

This week most students began distance learning and we wanted to offer a little help to frustrated parents who may not know where to start or what to do so this can be a good experience for them and their children.

Who better than a teacher who has nearly 30 years under his belt to provide some insight?

Orange County teacher Chris Crisona said this is a learning curve for them, too. While nothing can take the place of one-on-one classroom time, he said teachers are learning meaningful ways to connect with their students online.

The process is different depending on the grade level. Elementary students love seeing their teachers in a video chat because it gives them some comfort.

Crisona also offered up some advice on how to structure the day for students so they stay on track.

Bottom line, don’t panic because most parents have not done this before and are feeling the same anxiety as you.