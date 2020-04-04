68ºF

Heroin, cocaine and baby alligator seized after Florida detectives locate stolen car

4 adults and a teen were arrested in incident

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Seminole County, Crime
Heroin, cocaine and a baby alligator were seized after Seminole County detectives located a stolen car on Thursday in an unincorporated part of Lake Mary, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Cash and handguns were also seized, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the gator was being kept illegally at the home on the 400 block of Winsome Court.

Four adults and a 17-year-old were arrested in the incident.

“Make no mistake, any criminals thinking they can use our coronavirus emergency to take advantage, know that our dedicated men and women are keeping our neighborhoods safe,” Sheriff Dennis Lemma said.

