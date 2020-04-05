76ºF

59-year-old woman dies in Marion County crash

Tags: Florida Highway Patrol, Marion County
MARION COUNTY – A 59-year-old woman died in a Marion County crash Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brenda Ortman of Palatka died after the car she was driving westbound on County Road 318 crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle driving eastbound, troopers said.

Ortman was taken to a hospital, where she later was pronounced deceased, according to troopers.

The driver of the other vehicle didn’t suffer any injuries, troopers said.

