Coronavirus: United, Delta making changes to help fliers

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United and Delta Airlines are giving customers more flexibility for rebooking flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United says customers can now use travel credits within a two-year window.

They usually only have a year to do so. That’s true regardless of when fliers received the credits.

Delta is making a similar move.

Travelers can change to other flights within a two-year span on Delta.

However, Delta’s offer is only for April and May flights that were booked before April 3.