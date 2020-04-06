70ºF

Coronavirus: United, Delta making changes to help fliers

Use of travel credits expanded

FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Airlines are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, and they are responding by slashing flights and freezing hiring. Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won't work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
United and Delta Airlines are giving customers more flexibility for rebooking flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

United says customers can now use travel credits within a two-year window.

They usually only have a year to do so. That’s true regardless of when fliers received the credits.

Delta is making a similar move.

Travelers can change to other flights within a two-year span on Delta.

However, Delta’s offer is only for April and May flights that were booked before April 3.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.