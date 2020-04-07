Free meal distribution from Lake County Schools to change to 2 days a week

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The free meal distribution to students for Lake County Schools will switch to two days a week starting next week.

The pickup of the free breakfasts and lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Tuesdays, students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches, according to school officials.

School officials said on Thursdays students will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.

This will lessen the number of times employees are away from their homes while under the stay-at-home order.

Lake Schools want to remind parents there will not be a meal pickup on April 10.

The full list of distribution sites can be found here.