News 6 directory shows which Central Florida businesses are open amid coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to provide details on essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, News 6 is compiling a list of what companies remain open and ready to help the community.

Nearly a dozen categories of essential businesses are listed on clickorlando.com/directory.

The Central Florida COVID-19 resource list is a place for businesses to communicate changes in business hours, services offered and share contact information.

The service is free to advertisers, readers and the community.

Stanley Steemer of Central Florida is one of the companies that has remained open.

“What makes Stanley Steemer essential is No. 1, we clean, we sanitize, we disinfect,” owner Mark Gellner said.

In recent weeks, Gellner said several changes have been implemented, such as new disinfecting services and safety procedures that are now in place.

"We disinfect all of our equipment at the end of every job before we go into the next job," he said. "(It's) to make it safer for the employee, but also the customer."

Primrose School of Lake Mary Heathrow is another business that is listed as essential.

“We have to be here for our first responders and people who have to go to work every day,” owner Sabrina Boesch said.

As fears have grown over the spread of COVID-19, Boesch said class sizes have been reduced and cleaning procedures have been increased.

“Sanitizing during the day, at night. We’re trying to do the best we can every day,” she said.

While many changes have taken place, Boesch said she's happy to let everyone know that her teachers will be there for families who need them the most.

“We learn from this experience and try to support each other the best we can,” she said. “We’re their child’s school. We’re their family.”