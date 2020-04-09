Teen accused of shooting 9-year-old Apopka girl

APOPKA, Fla. – A teenager is accused of shooting a 9-year-old Apopka girl and a 63-year-old man around 5:30 a.m. on March 23.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Old Apopka Road and found the two victims who were shot.

They are both recovering from their injuries, according to police.

Investigators said an arrest warrant was obtained for Cam’Ron Bridges, 16, for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied residence.

Authorities said Bridge is in custody at the Orange County Department of Juvenile Justice.