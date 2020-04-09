89ºF

Local News

Teen accused of shooting 9-year-old Apopka girl

He is facing a charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, orange county
A teenager is accused of shooting a 9-year-old Apopka girl and a 63-year-old man around 5:30 a.m. on March 23.
APOPKA, Fla. – A teenager is accused of shooting a 9-year-old Apopka girl and a 63-year-old man around 5:30 a.m. on March 23.

Police said officers responded to the 1100 block of Old Apopka Road and found the two victims who were shot.

They are both recovering from their injuries, according to police.

Investigators said an arrest warrant was obtained for Cam’Ron Bridges, 16, for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied residence.

Authorities said Bridge is in custody at the Orange County Department of Juvenile Justice.

