1 dead after argument sparks shooting in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Winter Garden Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at 222 North Street around 1:03 a.m. Saturday.

After officers responded to the area after shots fired call, officials found Jeremy Lee, 28, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said.

According to a news release, the preliminary investigation reveals a group of people were gathering outside the home when an argument ensued.

“Shortly after, a suspect pulled a weapon and fired shots towards the victim,” investigators said.

Officers are continuing to search for witnesses and are working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective David Clarke by calling 407-636-3636.