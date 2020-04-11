Orlando police search for missing endangered 73-year-old man
Hernandez Torres was last seen in the area of Curry Ford Road and S. Semoran Boulevard
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 73-year-old man.
Police said Hernandez Torres was last seen in the area of Curry Ford Road and S. Semoran Boulevard around 6 p.m. wearing a black/gray shirt, gray basketball shorts and flip flops.
Investigators said Torres has Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.
Anyone who sees Torres is asked to call the police.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.