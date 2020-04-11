Orlando police search for missing endangered 73-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing endangered 73-year-old man.

Police said Hernandez Torres was last seen in the area of Curry Ford Road and S. Semoran Boulevard around 6 p.m. wearing a black/gray shirt, gray basketball shorts and flip flops.

Investigators said Torres has Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia.

Anyone who sees Torres is asked to call the police.