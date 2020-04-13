What do you get when a zebra mates with a donkey? This adorable zonkey

An ultra-rare, bouncing baby byproduct of two different species was spotted in the wild.

Is it a zebra? Is it a donkey? Oh, it’s both. It’s a zonkey.

The odd-looking foal was identified at a national park in Kenya and is a baby byproduct of the two species.

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, mama and baby are thriving.

Zonkeys are a rarity but have been known to be a thing.

More recently, a wildlife preserve in Georgia was home to the birth of its own zonkey.