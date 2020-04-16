Childern at Apopka daycare create video thanking all essential workers

APOPKA, Fla. – An Apopka daycare wanted to do their part and thank all essential workers during Central Florida’s stay-at-home orders, so the staff turned to the cutest kids they could find to do it-- their own students.

Children of all ages from Kids 'R' Kids Apopka participated, some dressed up, some miming the jobs of those workers they were showing appreciation for. Let’s just say the end result is pretty adorable.

The staff said all of their students did a great job and they were honored to put together this tribute to all who are keeping the world running during the coronavirus pandemic.