Do Your Part: Walk your dog for Harbor House

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Harbor House provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and their pets.

You can do your part this weekend to help Harbor House and yourself by getting some fresh air and easy exercise.

Just walk your dog.

Harbor House's annual "Paws For Peace" was supposed to be this Saturday. It's been postponed, so Harbor House got creative.

It announced a virtual "Six Feet Walk" for this Sunday. All you need is you and your dog. The walk can be anywhere.

Go to Harbor House’s Facebook Page for details on how to register. It’s $10 and helps keep Harbor House’s on-site pet shelter going. The non-profit says it hopes to reschedule the original “Paws For Peace” walk for June or July.