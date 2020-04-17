Here’s what it will look like when Volusia County beaches start to open again

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There's at least one person who wants full access to the beaches, and it's Volusia County Chair Ed Kelley.

“People have to have some kind of normalcy,” Kelley said.

Kelley said a lot of people are complying with only doing essential activities on the beach but lifeguards have issued 1,100-1,200 warnings due to violations of coronavirus social distancing guidelines. The Volusia County chair hopes Gov. Ron DeSantis and his task force will leave it up to each county to decide what’s best for its residents.

"He understands Volusia County. As long as social distancing is complied with, that the counties can make their choice on opening the beaches," he said.

Kelley said if the county re-opens the beaches, not only will social distancing be enforced, the beaches will open in increments, starting with beach parking.

“I am afraid that the beach access to vehicles are going to be for later. Although, I wish it wasn’t because that disperses the people,” Kelley said.

Once beach access does re-open, Kelley would like to enforce a rule that cars could not park within 20 feet of each other to maintain social distancing. Kelley said once DeSantis and his task force decide how to move forward, county leaders will discuss their options at next week’s meeting.

"I expect him to announce no later than Monday what he will do and I think that will take effect on the weekend of the 24th," he said.

Flagler County tells News 6 the beach remains closed for now but decision makers reassess daily. It will also depend on the social distancing at the trails, where restrictions were lessened on Thursday.