Lake County deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Lake County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County deputies said Lizdianelly Santiago was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 27 and Markham Drive in Clermont.

Deputies believe she could be in the Four Corners area, according to a news release.

According to the release, Santiago has brown hair, brown eyes and braces. She stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, deputies said.

It’s unclear what clothing she was last seen wearing, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.