Senior Salute: Gavin O’Brien

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 is celebrating a special group of Central Florida athletes all this month.

We’re saluting the high school senior springtime athletes who’ve had their final seasons put on hold, but have represented their schools so well for years.

This edition of “Senior Salute” goes out to Astronaut High School track star Gavin O’Brien.

He’s a distance runner who has chased down records.

Early this spring, Gavin set Astronaut’s new mark in the 1600m.

In the fall, he set the 5K record, competing in cross country. Gavin has achieved All-Space Coast, All-Conference, and All-Star honors throughout his four years running varsity track and cross country.

However, his favorite label might be "War Eagle." His family ties to Astronaut High School go back three generations.

“Growing up and being at Astronaut so much, it’s pretty cool being able to represent your hometown,” says Gavin, “The life lessons running has taught me: being responsible, being at practice on time, getting up early, never giving up in a race, never giving up on anything. Running, school, anything. You just can’t give up.”

Gavin's also gotten in done in the classroom. The AP Honors student will run for the University of North Florida next year.