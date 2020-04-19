Corrections officer arrested and charged with BUI, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A state corrections officer was arrested Saturday after officials said he was boating under the influence.

According to authorities, Christopher Lee Lightsey, 43, was going too fast while approaching a dock and other boaters.

Deputies conducted a boating safety stop and noticed Lightsey had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speech. Deputies could also smell the odor of alcohol on his breath, officials said.

According to a news release, Lightsey told the deputies he had one rum runner.

“Lightsey agreed to a field sobriety test, which he failed,” deputies said.

According to the release, Lightsey told deputies he is a Lieutenant at the state Department of Corrections facility in Hardee County.

Lightsey was taken into custody for BUI and taken to the Polk County Jail. He was released Sunday after posting a $500 bond.

According to authorities, he was also cited for his violation.