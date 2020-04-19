Here’s how you can name a rescue dog after your health care hero
Hearts & Bones rescue let’s you nominate names
A dog rescue group is honoring health care and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak with a name.
Hearts & Bones Rescue is drawing inspiration from doctors, nurses and other heroes and naming pups in their honor.
The nonprofit organization says the logic is simple, rescue dogs deserve a second chance at life and that’s what these workers are giving patients during the outbreak.
Hearts & Bones Rescue, based both in New York and Texas, is accepting name nominations from people using this link. You must get approval from your healthcare hero for the rescue to consider it.
Holy cow SO MANY of you are looking to adopt right now and it is AMAZING! We wanted to give you an update on how adoptions are progressing during quarantine so you all have a better idea of what to expect: ▪️We’re continuing to rescue dogs from shelters in both Texas and NYC and have lots of pups in foster care right now! But within literally hours of sharing many of our dogs here or on our website, we receive an incredible amount of great applications and move them to “adoption pending” status, meaning they aren’t on our website and we are no longer accepting applications for them. ▪️The best way to see which dogs are currently available is to visit the Meet Our Dogs page at the link in our bio. There might only be a couple of dogs there at any given time as more are adopted or have adoptions pending, but all of our new dogs will be posted there - it just might only be for a few hours in some cases! ▪️We encourage people to apply for general adoption - the approval process typically takes about a week and as an approved adopter you will be able to adopt any of our dogs at any time in the future. It may take a bit longer than usual to match you up with an available dog right now, but we’re doing our best! ▪️We are continuing to hold virtual adoption meetings, with contactless dog hand-offs for approved adopters. ▪️All adopters at this time are required to purchase a virtual training course to set your new dog up for success during these very unusual living circumstances. The adoptions team will give you more info on this. Phew ok slight tl;dr situation but we hope this helps all prospective adopters understand the situation! We are so grateful to be able to continue to unite so many dogs with their forever families right now - we promise many more wonderful dogs are on the way 🖤 . . #adoptdontshop #adopt #fosteringsaveslives #dogsofinstagram #dogsofig #instadog #adopt #bestwoof #cutedog #foreverfamily #savethemall #dogoftheday #dailydog #dogsofnyc #lovedogs #doglover #aplacetolovedogs #dogscorner #dogstagram #rescuedog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #lovemydog #dogsofinsta
So far they’ve named dogs Dr. Zhang, Dr. Hope, Nurse Cassie and Officer Shawn. People can meet the pups bearing a heroes name on the rescue’ Instagram page.
You can learn more about Hearts & Bones Rescue by clicking here.
