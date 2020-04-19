Here’s how you can name a rescue dog after your health care hero

A dog rescue group is honoring health care and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak with a name.

Hearts & Bones Rescue is drawing inspiration from doctors, nurses and other heroes and naming pups in their honor.

The nonprofit organization says the logic is simple, rescue dogs deserve a second chance at life and that’s what these workers are giving patients during the outbreak.

Hearts & Bones Rescue, based both in New York and Texas, is accepting name nominations from people using this link. You must get approval from your healthcare hero for the rescue to consider it.

So far they’ve named dogs Dr. Zhang, Dr. Hope, Nurse Cassie and Officer Shawn. People can meet the pups bearing a heroes name on the rescue’ Instagram page.

You can learn more about Hearts & Bones Rescue by clicking here.