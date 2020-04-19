Single-engine aircraft skids off runway at Merritt Island Airport

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A small single-engine aircraft skidded off the runway at Merritt Island Airport on Sunday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

No one was injured.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the airport, located at 900 Airport Road.

The unidentified aircraft reportedly ran off the end of the runway and into a nearby grassy area. The pilot onboard the airplane refused further treatment. The incident is under investigation by the FAA.