Single-engine aircraft skids off runway at Merritt Island Airport
No one was injured.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A small single-engine aircraft skidded off the runway at Merritt Island Airport on Sunday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.
The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the airport, located at 900 Airport Road.
The unidentified aircraft reportedly ran off the end of the runway and into a nearby grassy area. The pilot onboard the airplane refused further treatment. The incident is under investigation by the FAA.
Aircraft Crash— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 19, 2020
11:29 EDT 4/19/20 by BCFR
900 AIRPORT RD, MERRITT ISLAND, FL, SM SINGLE ENGINE AIRCRAFT OFF THE END OF RUNWAY IN THE GRASS. 1 SOB, NO INJURIES/REFUSING. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #COI #MerrittIslandhttps://t.co/i7fk2KpmY6
