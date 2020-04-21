41-year-old man identified in Kissimmee deadly shooting, house fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators have identified the man found dead in a charred home Tuesday, after shooting calls prompted deputy presence in a gated community in Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Elijah Marcus Smith was found dead in the home on the 200 block of Strarthmore Circle. Investigators believe Smith died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were investigating the area early Monday morning after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and a house fire. Deputies originally found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

As deputies tended to the victim and investigated the house fire, a person began shooting in their direction, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and first responders sought cover while establishing a perimeter. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was also called in to help clear the scene.

Once the fire subsided, deputies sifted through burned debris finding Smith dead on the second story of the home. Deputies also found a handgun and rifle on the property, according to a release.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed the shots were fired from the home and have determined Smith was the only occupant and likely the shooter.

The man who suffered injuries outside of the home is in stable condition.